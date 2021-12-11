Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade and Forspoken are $70 on PC - News

With the launch of the latest consoles in November 2020, we started to see some games priced at $70 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. This is higher than the $60 price of games we have seen for well over a decade. The higher prices are now starting to hit games on PC.

Square Enix is charging $70 / €80 / £50 for the base versions of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade via the Epic Games Store and Forspoken via Steam.

Publisher 2K Games' NBA 2K21 was the first confirmed game to see the higher price for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.

