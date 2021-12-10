FIFA 22 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

FIFA 22 has once again taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 5, 2021.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is up from fifth to second place and NBA 2K22 dropped from second to third. Grand Theft Auto V remained fourth place, while Red Dead Redemption 2 dropped to fifth. Far Cry 6 is in sixth and Battlefield 2042 is in seventh.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

FIFA 22 Call of Duty: Vanguard NBA 2K22 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Far Cry 6 Battlefield 2042 Riders Republic Assassin's Creed Valhalla Marvel's Spider-Man

