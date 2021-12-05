Valve Reveals Steam Deck Final Packaging - News

posted 3 hours ago

Valve in an update posted on Steam has revealed the final packaging for the Steam Deck.

"We’ve recently completed our DV (Design Validation) manufacturing build of Steam Deck, and we'll be using these units for additional testing and developer kits," reads the update from Valve. "DV is the final prototype build before production, and it includes improvements from the EV2 build. After this build, there will be additional minor changes in the final product.



"One of the main differences between these units and the previous (EV2) prototypes is that we are now testing our packaging design. So before we start sending these out to developers, we wanted to give you a sneak peek of the final packaging that customers will see in February."

Valve's Steam Deck was originally set to launch this month, however, it was delayed to February 2022 due to the global supply chain shortages.

Check out images of the packaging below:

