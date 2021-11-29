PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia to be Announced December 2 and 3 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced it will reveal the the winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2021 for Japan and Asia on December 2 and 3.

The PlayStation Partner Awards have been held every year since 1995, recognizing games on PlayStation consoles that have sold certain amounts in Japan and Asia. Each winner will be announced on the PlayStation Japan Twitter account.

Here are the award categories:

Grand Award

Awarded to the top three titles developed in the Japan / Asian regions with highest worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021*.

Partner Award

Awarded to titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2020 and September 2021*, with particularly noteworthy activity results**.

Special Award

Titles developed outside the Japan / Asia region that have amassed the highest sales in the Japan / Asia region from October 2020 to September 2021*.

Independent titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with highest worldwide sales from October 2020 to September 2021.*

Titles developed in the Japan / Asia region with particularly noteworthy activity results during the PlayStation 5 launch period.**

* Hard copy and digital copy sales through PlayStation Store are counted in the calculation (including additional content and digital currency sales).

** Sony Interactive Entertainment indices, which include player numbers, also factor into the determination of nominees.

