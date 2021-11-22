Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 and Warzone's Pacific Update Delayed to December 9 - News

Activision announced Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 and the Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific update have been delayed to December 9.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will get 24 hour early access to the Caldera map. Open access for all starts on December 9.

Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone are available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Update: Season 1 of #Vanguard and Warzone Pacific will now release Dec. 8.



Vanguard owners will have 24-hour exclusive first play access to the Caldera map. Open access begins on Dec. 9. pic.twitter.com/GnnYCp6g75 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 19, 2021

