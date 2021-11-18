Halo Infinite Update Makes it Faster to Earn XP in the Battle Pass - News

Microsoft and 343 Industries surprise released the the free-to-play Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta and Season 1 for all players on the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. The campaign for Halo Infinite is still set to launch on December 8.

While the majority feedback from players have been positive, the one consistent negative is how slow it is to progress in the Battle Pass.

343 Industries have now released an update to the game to make it faster to earn XP to level up the Battle Pass. The "Play 1 Game" Daily Challenges has been added and is worth 50 XP each. The Challenge deck is also getting updated to be better for players of all skill levels.

A bug where challenge progress was not being tracked has also been fixed. The Heat of the Moment, It Bears Repeating, Jorge Would Be Proud, and Ultra Tech Challenges will now be tracked properly.

XP Boosts for the game will not last for one hour, rather than the 30 minutes it was previously set at.

Due to these changes, all progress on Daily and Weekly Challenges have been reset. Due to the reset, 343 Industries is now giving every player who signs-in between November 23 and 30 this week's Ultimate Reward of the Sigil Mark VII Visor.

