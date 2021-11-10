Jump Force to be Pulled from Digital Stores on February 7, 2022, Online Service to End August 24 - News

Bandai Namco it will be pulling Jump Force, all of its DLC and virtual currency from digital stores on February 7, 2022 at 5:00 pm PT / 8:00 pm ET on all platforms - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The online service for the game will also be shutting down on August 24, 2022 between 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 ET and 10:00 pm PT / 1:00 am ET (August 25).

Our sincere thanks goes out to all Jump Force players and fans for their support; but with all good things, they must come to an end.



Jump Force’s availability through digital purchase in the Americas will end on 2/7/2022 at 5 PM PST. pic.twitter.com/upzmWbqmcP — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 10, 2021

After February 7, the following content will no longer be available:

Jump Force for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam)

for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC (Steam) Jump Force Deluxe Edition for Switch

for Switch Jump Force Character Pack 1 to 14

Character Pack 1 to 14 Jump Force Character Pass 1 to 2

Character Pass 1 to 2 JF Medal

After August 24, the following online services will no longer be available:

Logging in to the multiplayer lobby

Online events

Clan functions

Viewing the Notice Board

Viewing the leaderboards

Accepting Rewards from the Reward Center

In-game Store

Premium Shop (only this function will be available until August 1, 2022)

Online Ranked Match

Offline content, online battles excluding Ranked Match, and purchased downloadable content will still be available for use after online service ends.

Jump Force is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

