Halo Infinite Gets PC Overview Video Details the Settings, Ultrawide Monitors, and More

Developer 343 Industries has released a new Halo Infinite video outlining the features in the PC version of the game. The PC version of the game has support for Ultrawide monitors, the ability to customize the resolution, screen shake, minimum and maximum FPS, and more with the use of sliders.

Microsoft and AMD have also partnered up to make the game as optimized as possible using AMD hardware from the use of ultra-high end gaming PCs to older machines.

Starting October 26, AMD will include a code for 1 month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with purchase of select AMD Radeon and AMD Ryzen boxed products at participating retailers and e-tailers.

A limited edition AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Halo Infinite graphics card was also announced. The design is inspired by his newest generation Mjolnir armor. It includes a reflective, iridium gold fan border, the iconic “117” Spartan callsign, as well as a Cortana-blue light to signify the AI slot on the back of the Master Chief’s helmet.

343 Industries has also worked with Discord, Razer Chroma RGB, Steam, and Xbox Game Pass to ensure Halo Infinite takes advantage of the most each has to offer for PC players. There is support for in-game Discord server invites.

There is also an exclusive line of Halo-branded peripherals by Razer.

Halo Infinite will launch on December 8 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

