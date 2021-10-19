Current Xbox Game Pass Subscribers in India Get 8 Months Free - News

Microsoft announced it is giving away eight months of Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for free in India to current subscribers and seven months free to new subscribers.

Microsoft sent out an email to existing subscribers stating the reason for this is due to the Reserve Bank of India's new mandates over recurring payments.

"The Reserve Bank of India recently added new requirements for processing recurring transactions through the RBI-E mandate, intended to enhance the safety and security of these transactions," reads the email from Microsoft via IGN India.

"We at Microsoft are updating our payment systems to enable recurring payments in accordance with these requirements. In the meantime to help avoid disruption, we have added 8-months of Xbox Game Pass ultimate to your account at no additional charge so you don't have to worry about making recurring payments during this time and can just enjoy playing games."

Here is the pricing of Xbox Game Pass in India:

Xbox Game Pass for PC: Rs. 489/month

Xbox Game Pass for Console: Rs. 489/month

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (PC + Console + xCloud): Rs. 699/month

