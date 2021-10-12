Epic Admits Fortnite's Imposter Mode was 'Inspired by Among Us' - News

/ 293 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Epic Games in a recent blog post admitted the Imposter Mode in Fortnite took inspiration from Among Us. The latest update for Fortnite according to Epic Games "brings improvements to Impostors, the game mode inspired by Among Us from Innersloth."

Innersloth is the developer for Among Us and several people at the company took to Twitter to mention the similarities between the Imposter Mode in Fortnite and Among Us. Some event noted how similar the map designs are in both games.

Among Us is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android. It is also in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One with a release by the end of the year.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles