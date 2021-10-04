Just Dance 2021 Beats Death Stranding to Top the Italian Charts - Sales

Just Dance 2021 (NS) has danced its way up the charts to take first place on the Italian charts for Week 38, 2021, which ended September 26, 2021.

Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5) debuted in second place.

Diablo II: Resurrected (PS5) debuted in fourth place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in sixth place and the Xbox One version debuted in 10th place.

There are three PlayStation 5 titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 4 titles, three Nintendo Switch titles, and one Xbox One title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 38, 2021:

Just Dance 2021 (NS) Death Stranding: Director's Cut (PS5) - NEW Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Diablo II: Resurrected (PS5) - NEW Minecraft (NS) Diablo II: Resurrected (PS4) - NEW eFootball PES 2021: Season Update (PS4) NBA 2K22 (PS5) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) Diablo II: Resurrected (XOne) - NEW

*Retail sales only

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

