Sci-Fi Racing Game Red Goes Faster Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher 110 Industries has announced science-fiction racing game, Red Goes Faster, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. It will launch in 2024.

In Red Goes Faster, players take on the role of Leon Garcia, an aspiring young racer who takes part in intergalactic races by day and explores his home planet of Keplar by night. Players will spend their time between races visiting a rich variety of establishments where they will hang out with Leon's friends and find themselves trying to untangle a complicated love triangle.

Racing is Leon’s only way off his home planet of Keplar, a world that once seemed full of promise. Prospective colonists were promised an exciting new life complete with wellness programs, office perks, health insurance and a whole lot more by the corporations preparing to profit from the planet. Then they realised Keplar was worthless. The promises of an idyllic new life evaporated and the corporations headed back home.

Leon’s grandparents were among those that made the decision to stay, but he wants out. His road to winning the Keplar Super Trofeo will be complicated by his high school rival and his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, but he’s determined that he won’t miss his only chance to get off this rock.

