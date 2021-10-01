Rumor: Bluepoint Developing 2 Games, 'Remake of a Beloved Game' and an Original Game - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment yesterday announced it had acquired Shadow of the Colossus and Demon’s Souls remake developer Bluepoint Games.

Video Game data analyst Millie Amand via Twitter said the newly acquired studio is working on two games. One of the games is a "remake of a beloved game," while the other is an original game with a size similar to Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Amand added the remake is not a a Metal Gear Solid project and a new a Metal Gear Solid game is in development by an Asian based developer.

Sorry all, 100% not Metal Gear Solid. — Millie A (@millieamand) September 30, 2021

Sorry to disappoint but Bluepoint Games are not working on a Metal Gear Solid project in any capacity.



A Metal Gear project is in the works but it is being developed by an Asian based developer. (Not Japanese I hear) — Millie A (@millieamand) September 7, 2021

