PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Climb - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Sep 12-18

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 311,978 units sold for the week ending September 18, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 91.14 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 245,137 units to bring its lifetime sales to 11.96 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 151,276 units to bring their lifetime sales to 7.31 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 28,843 units, the Xbox One sold 12,141 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 612 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down 193,752 units (-38.3%). The PlayStation 4 is down 87,487 (-75.2%), the Xbox One is down 21,200 units (-63.6%), and the 3DS is down 14,631 units (-96.0%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are down by over 5,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by over 29,000 units, while Xbox Series X|S sales are up by nearly 15,000 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 311,978 ( 91,144,177 ) PlayStation 5 - 245,137 ( 11,958,269 ) Xbox Series X|S - 151,276 ( 7,306,141 ) PlayStation 4 - 28,843 ( 116,501,238 ) Xbox One - 12,141 ( 50,393,573 ) 3DS - 612 ( 75,943,459 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 132,953 PlayStation 5 - 91,728 Xbox Series X|S - 80,346 PlayStation 4 - 10,693 Xbox One - 9,303

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 110,855 Switch - 95,170 Xbox Series X|S - 51,168 PlayStation 4 - 15,336 Xbox One - 2,259 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 71,144 PlayStation 5 - 35,116 Xbox Series X|S - 14,578 PlayStation 4 - 2,298 3DS - 612 (Japan only) Xbox One - 371

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 12,711 PlayStation 5 - 7,438 Xbox Series X|S - 5,184 PlayStation 4 - 516 Xbox One - 208

