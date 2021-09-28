PS5 Sales Top 1 Million Units in UK, Fastest-Selling PS Console in UK History - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in August 2021, according to GfK Entertainment. The PS5 has now sold over one million units in the UK.

It took the console 39 weeks to reach the milestone, which is three weeks faster than the PS4. The PS5 is now the fastest-selling PlayStation console in UK history. The PS5 was tracking behind the PS4 through July, however, increased stock of the PS5 put the console ahead of its predecessor.

Nintendo Switch sales were slightly down compared to July, however, it came in second place in August. Xbox Series X|S was the third best-selling console for the month.

There were over 151,500 game consoles sold in the UK during August, which is the four week period ending August 28.

Overall console sales in the UK for the first eight months of 2021 are up by more than a third over 2020. Nearly 1.4 million consoles have been sold so far this year.

GSD data shows that 1.86 million physical and digital games were sold in the UK in August. That is 6.3 percent higher than in August 2020. Digital game sales grew 13.6 percent to 1.17 million, while physical game sales fell 4.1 percent to 691,000.

Nintendo continues to dominate the UK physical games charts. Nintendo published games accounted for 21 percent of all physical game sales in August, while 43.2 percent of boxed game sales were on the Nintendo Switch.

The PS4 is the biggest console when it comes to the digital market, accounting for 36.4 percent of all digital game sold. Ubisoft is the biggest digital publisher, accounting for 19.4 percent of digital sales. It should be noted Nintendo does not share digital sales.

Grand Theft Auto V was the best-selling game for the month, followed by PS5's Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut. FIFA 21 came in third, followed by Alien's Fireteam Elite in fourth place.

Here are the software charts:

Position Title 1 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 2 Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut (Sony) 3 FIFA 21 (EA) 4 Aliens: Fireteam Elite (Focus Entertainment) 5 F1 2021 (EA/Codemasters) 6 Far Cry 5 (Ubisoft) 7 Assassin's Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft) 8 Humankind (Sega) 9 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Activision Blizzard) 10 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 11 Olympics Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game (Sega) 12 Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Sony) 13 Minecraft: Switch Edition* (Nintendo/Mojang) 14 The Crew 2 (Ubisoft) 15 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo) * 16 Forza Motorsport 7 (Microsoft) 17 Marvel's Avengers (Square Enix) 18 Mortal Kombat 11 (Warner Bros) 19 Battlefield 5 (EA) 20 Minecraft (Mojang/Microsoft)

* Digital data unavailable

GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Big Ben Interactive, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Konami, Microids, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Strelka, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and Bethesda are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

