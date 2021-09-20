NBA 2K22, Tales of Arise, and WarioWare Top the French Charts - Sales

The entire top five of the French charts in week 36, 2021 were all new titles, according to SELL. The PlayStation 5 version of NBA 2K22 debuted in first place, while the PlayStation 4 version debuted in fourth place.

The PS5 version of Tales of Arise debuted in second place, while the PS4 version debuted in fifth place. WarioWare: Get It Together! (NS) debuted in third place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Xbox Series X|S

Tales of Arise NBA 2K22 Life Is Strange: True Colors

PS4 NBA 2K22 Tales of Arise NBA 2K22 - Anniversary Edition Xbox One NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 - Anniversary Edition Bus Simulator 2021 Nintendo Switch WarioWare: Get It Together! Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo 3DS Animal Crossing: New Leaf Miitopia Luigi's Mansion 2 PC Tales of Arise Microsoft Flight Simulator Life Is Strange: True Colors

