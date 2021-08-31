Nintendo Switch Online Reportedly to Add Game Boy Games 'Really Soon' - News

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo is reportedly working to add Game Boy and Game Boy Color games to its Nintendo Switch Online service "really soon," according to sources and insider NateDrake who spoke with NintendoLife.

Nintendo Switch Online released in September 2018 and included 20 NES games at launch. Since its launch Nintendo has continued to add more NES games, as well as several SNES games starting in September 2019. There are now 88 NES and 56 SNES games playable on Nintendo Switch Online.

The insider is less optimistic Nintendo would add Game Boy Advance to Nintendo Switch Online in the near future. Several companies are working on re-releasing games for the Switch, including the upcoming Advance Wars remaster.

Nintendo Switch owners have been asking Nintendo to add games from more platforms like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube.

