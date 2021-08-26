Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart's Rifts Could Have 'Easily' Been Done on PS3, Says TT Games Founder - News

Jon Burton, who founded TT Games in 1989, which was known as Traveller’s Tales at the time, in a video on his Coding Secrets YouTube channel claimed the Rift mechanics in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart didn't need the PS5 SSD and it could have "easily" been done on the PlayStation 3.

Burton says Insomniac Games was being "misleading" when the developer claimed the Rift mechanic "would not have been possible without the Solid State Drive of PlayStation 5."

"The way the Rift gameplay was represented before launch was pretty misleading," said Burton via VideoGamesChronicle.

He said what was shown was an "amazing sequences of Ratchet zipping between many other worlds all chained together into awesome action sequences" and in reality it was "mostly just cutscenes or very short sections of very limited gameplay."

He did add that he isn't saying Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart didn't use the PS5's SSD to do achieve the Rift mechanic, but he says it could have been pulled off on older hardware. He says it could have been done on the PS4 or PS3.

"Now, they could be using all kinds of Solid State Drive trickery to pull these off," said Burton. "But because it’s just one Rift and it always goes to the same area this can easily be achieved on older hardware."

"The Pocket Dimensions are really graphically basic, and in fact just seem to use a lot of the same generic objects like crates that would already be available in generic memory. So it’s pretty much a sky dome, a few small platforms, generic objects and nice lighting, so on older hardware it wouldn’t take much memory, especially as it also uses the generic objects, all of which make it quick to load."

"The important thing to note here is that none of this is optional, it's forced," Burton added. "This is important because it means you can pre-load the grind rail section while you are playing the speeder section. In fact, every section of this sequence is both forced and small.

"You only move across a very small part of the world and have very little ability to even move during this section. This means the game has the whole time you’re playing the section to load in the next section.

"So imagine the game has two memory buffers. The first buffer holds the section you're currently playing in. While you’re playing, it can load the next section into the second buffer. To transition between the buffers you can just have a very simple intermediate Void location permanently in memory to hide any swap-over glitches that might happen."

"I'm just explaining how other pretty simple techniques can be used to achieve exactly the same thing on older hardware," he said.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is available now for the PlayStation 5.

