Side-Scrolling Action RPG Death Cathedral Launches for Consoles and PC in 2022

Publisher Thermite Games and developer Melancholia Studio announced the side-scrolling action RPG, Death Cathedral, will launch for consoles and PC via Steam in 2022.

"The uniqueness of the gameplay is that by controlling corpses of flesh and bones, every exploration increases the decay of the body you bring to the battle," said Melancholia Studio producer HC Li. "The ability to manage the roster and adapt to unforeseen changes while the difficulty level increases will be the key factor to go further in the game."

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Death Cathedral is a very challenging action RPG with tons of strategy elements.

You’ll need to build a powerful army of the living dead with enemies’ flesh and bones within 15 days to kill the devil lurking in the deep end of the cathedral.

The battles in Death Cathedral contain not only realistic sword fighting, but also dashing and gorgeous skills. Parry, dodge, or roll – cope with different attacks in various ways. Observe and master your skills during combats and keep confronting stronger opponents.

Key Features:

A Wide Collection of Characters – More than 40 playable characters, each with a large number of well-designed and extremely vigorous attack actions.

– More than 40 playable characters, each with a large number of well-designed and extremely vigorous attack actions. Decay System – You are controlling corpses of flesh and bones stuck together with black magic. Every exploration increases the decay of the body. The dead warrior collapses when the decay reaches 100 percent. The increase in decay is irreversible and you can only reduce the increase by applying “preservatives.” Be aware of the team selection ahead of every run!

– You are controlling corpses of flesh and bones stuck together with black magic. Every exploration increases the decay of the body. The dead warrior collapses when the decay reaches 100 percent. The increase in decay is irreversible and you can only reduce the increase by applying “preservatives.” Be aware of the team selection ahead of every run! Roster-Building – You’ll constantly lose your warriors due to the decay process. But on the other hand, you’ll be able to create new corpses with flesh and bones of the defeated enemies. This means that you won’t be able to lay back and win easily with the same team over and over again. In order to lead the team forward, you will have to adapt to changes and achieve dynamic balance.

– You’ll constantly lose your warriors due to the decay process. But on the other hand, you’ll be able to create new corpses with flesh and bones of the defeated enemies. This means that you won’t be able to lay back and win easily with the same team over and over again. In order to lead the team forward, you will have to adapt to changes and achieve dynamic balance. Resource Management – There are all kinds of resources to acquire in Death Cathedral, which are essential for exploration. However, you can’t always have it all. You need to understand what’s really urgent and make your choices accordingly.

– There are all kinds of resources to acquire in Death Cathedral, which are essential for exploration. However, you can’t always have it all. You need to understand what’s really urgent and make your choices accordingly. Unforeseeable Adventure – You will encounter not only enemies but also facilities to aid you, and make you pay at the same time. Be aware not to backfire yourself by interacting in wrong scenarios.

– You will encounter not only enemies but also facilities to aid you, and make you pay at the same time. Be aware not to backfire yourself by interacting in wrong scenarios. Countless Equipment – Equipment offers not only boost to attributes, they also grant powerful specialties to your warriors. To make full use of the specialties, your lineup, enemy’s attributes, the area and many factors are under consideration. Specialties may also affect the items and facilities you use.

– Equipment offers not only boost to attributes, they also grant powerful specialties to your warriors. To make full use of the specialties, your lineup, enemy’s attributes, the area and many factors are under consideration. Specialties may also affect the items and facilities you use. Immersive Atmosphere – Six distinctive areas can be explored, offering a solemn and dark medieval fantasy landscape.

