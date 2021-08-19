Galaxy Tales: Story of Rapunzel Announced for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

posted 6 hours ago

Publisher Intragames and developer IKINAGAMES have announced action platformer, Galaxy Tales: Story of Rapunzel, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam. It will launch in Steam Early Access on August 27, followed by a full release on all three platforms sometime in 2022.

Here is an overview of the game:

Defeat the space pirates with Rapunzel, Incident Bundle Android! Android Rapunzel, who has been asleep for a long time in the basement of Planet Jimo, wakes up by Rose’s mistake. The entire interior of the shelter was occupied by space pirates. But if the smart Rose and Android Rapunzel join forces, anything is possible!

Rapunzel’s weapons are jumps and hair. Instead of hands and feet, swords and magic, Rapunzel swings his long hair to throw space pirates, and jumps up using the devices in the shelter. Can Rapunzel and Rose, the cute and fluffy alien creature, escape the shelter safely?

Key Features:

A fast-paced 2D action platformer game!

Cute cartoon-style graphics!

You can use your hair to catch and throw enemies!

You can unlock hidden scenarios by acquiring all the collected items on the map!

Unique bosses that exist in each chapter!

