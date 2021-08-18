Pokemon Cafe Mix to Relaunch as Pokemon Cafe ReMix this Fall - News

The Pokémon Company announced the free-to-start puzzle game, Pokémon Cafe Mix, will relaunch this fall as Pokémon Cafe ReMix.

Pokémon Cafe Mix first launched for the Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android in June 2020.

Pokémon Cafe Mix, the touch-based puzzle game for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, is getting a revamp this fall, along with a new name—Pokémon Cafe ReMix. Updates will include new puzzle elements, more Pokémon, new dress-up options, and more ways of growing and developing staff Pokémon.

Pokémon are now able to eat the delicious meals prepared for them, making them more friendly and more willing to become staff Pokémon. New puzzle skills that will make it easier to clear puzzles will also be introduced in Pokémon Cafe ReMix, as well as the ability to combine megaphones to make them more powerful. Golden acorns collected in Pokémon Cafe Mix will transfer to Pokémon Cafe ReMix.

