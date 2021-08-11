FIFA 21 Topped the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in July 2021 - Sales

/ 328 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for July 2021. FIFA 21 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Grand Theft Auto V topped the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while FIFA 21 topped the PS4 charts in Europe.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in North America and Europe. Splitgate topped the free-to-play charts in North America and in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 FIFA 21 FIFA 21 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales F1 2021 3 NBA 2K21 Next Generation Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales 4 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 5 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Metro Exodus 6 Tribes of Midgard Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart 7 F1 2021 Tribes of Midgard 8 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order It Takes Two 9 Demon’s Souls NBA 2K21 Next Generation 10 MLB The Show 21 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 11 It Takes Two Demon’s Souls 12 Returnal Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 13 Mortal Kombat 11 HITMAN 3 14 Metro Exodus Mortal Kombat 11 15 Dead by Daylight Returnal 16 HITMAN 3 Chivalry 2 17 Chivalry 2 Dead by Daylight 18 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX | SIEGE 19 Marvel’s Avengers Control: Ultimate Edition 20 FINAL FANTASY XIV Online WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Grand Theft Auto V FIFA 21 2 NBA 2K21 Grand Theft Auto V 3 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War F1 2021 4 Minecraft Minecraft 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Crew 2 6 The Crew 2 NBA 2K21 7 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 8 UFC 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 9 FIFA 21 eFootball PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE 10 Friday the 13th: The Game Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 11 MLB The Show 21 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 12 Dead by Daylight The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 13 THE FOREST The Forest 14 Need for Speed Heat Far Cry 5 15 Rust Console Edition Friday the 13th: The Game 16 NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER JUMP FORCE 17 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Need for Speed Heat 18 Mortal Kombat 11 Anthem 19 ARK: Survival Evolved ARK: Survival Evolved 20 Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Sniper Elite VR Sniper Elite VR 4 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR SUPERHOT VR 5 SUPERHOT VR The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners 6 Swordsman VR Swordsman VR 7 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul 8 Paranormal Activity: The Lost Soul Marvel’s Iron Man VR 9 Drunkn Bar Fight RICK AND MORTY: VIRTUAL RICK-ALITY 10 Batman: Arkham VR The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Splitgate Splitgate 2 Fortnite Fortnite 3 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League 4 Genshin Impact Call of Duty: Warzone 5 Rocket League Genshin Impact 6 Apex Legends Brawlhalla 7 Rec Room Apex Legends 8 Brawlhalla Rec Room 9 Destiny 2 Destiny 2 10 Rogue Company Vigor

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles