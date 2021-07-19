Faraday Protocol Launches August 12 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 144 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Deck13 Spotlight and developer Red Koi Box announced the first-person puzzle adventure game, Faraday Protocol will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on August 12.

View the official release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In Faraday Protocol, you take the role of the interstellar Archaeologist Raug Zeekon on his quest to explore the mysterious space station OPIS. What happened to this place and what is the role of the enigmatic A.I. IRIS?

To solve the puzzles of OPIS you use the so-called Bia-Tool. This alien utility allows Raug to absorb certain forms of energy and redistribute them, activating and manipulating the machinery on the space station.

You can activate and deactivate power lines and devices with orange energy—or bridge and re-route them using the blue energy.

You’ll have to solve many interesting and challenging puzzles, inside and outside OPIS’ Ziqqurats, to progress and solve its many mysteries!

Key Features:

Puzzle your way through the mysterious space station OPIS.

Experience a unique blend of Sci-Fi and Art deco.

Use the Bia-Tool to absorb and redistribute energy.

Unravel the many mysteries of the station and its governing A.I. “IRIS.”

Find hidden collectibles that reward especially attentive players.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles