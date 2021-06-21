Sega Hopes 2022 Sonic Game Lays the Foundation for Future Titles, Similar to Sonic Adventure 20 Years Ago - News

posted 47 minutes ago

The Sonic Team leader and series game producer Takashi Iizuka in an interview with The Sonic Stadium said the upcoming 2022 Sonic game will lay the foundation for future Sonic titles, similar to how Sonic Adventure did 20 years ago.

Iizuka said the development team has spent a lot of time to build "something new and challenging" that will be felt for many years to come.

"The new title in development is progressing towards a 2022 release, so I can’t really call it an Anniversary title," said Iizuka. "However, Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release, so in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team."

"Since this title is still mid-development there is nothing I can speak to, but I did want to say that the development team has been spending their time to do something new and challenging," Iizuka added. "Through a lot of trial and error the team is looking to present to everyone a new Sonic game, and I hope your warm support of their work can motivate them to really deliver against that challenge."

The 2022 3D Sonic game is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Sega is also working on the Sonic Colors remaster, Sonic Colors Ultimate. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as being playable on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 via backward compatibility, on September 7 for $39.99. A $44.99 Digital Deluxe edition will include extra cosmetic items, extra game music remixes, and launch earlier on September 3.

