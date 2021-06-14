Knockout Home Fitness Launches This Fall in the West for the Switch - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Knockout Home Fitness will launch for the Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe this fall. The game was titled FiNC HOME FiT in Japan.

"We all know how challenging it can be to stick to a fitness routine," said XSEED Games executive vice president Kenji Hosoi. "We’re happy to add Knockout Home Fitness to our E3 2021 lineup. With the fun martial arts-based workouts in v, people can get an intense daily workout in around 15 minutes, helping keep motivation high so they keep coming back for more day after day."

View the title announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Grab a Joy-Con in each hand and get ready to achieve great results fast with a workout program developed specifically for the Nintendo Switch. Deliver a knockout blow to inactivity with short, intense full body workouts designed by experts to maximize calorie-burning with strikes based not just on boxing, but also other martial arts such as Muay Thai, karate, and kung-fu! Track your progress and strive for long-term goals with Personal Training Mode, or dive into the high-efficiency 3-Minute Fitness Mode to blow off some steam. Knockout Home Fitness features over 25 diverse music tracks and four personal trainers, each with their own training style and personality.

Key Features:

Real Full Body Fitness, 60 courses – Intense calorie-burning exercises with moves based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai with plenty of courses created for all fitness levels.

– Intense calorie-burning exercises with moves based on boxing and other martial arts such as karate, kung-fu, and Muay Thai with plenty of courses created for all fitness levels. Daily Workouts in About 15 Minutes — Providing options for any lifestyle or schedule, players can choose from 3-Minute Fitness Mode, offering selectable high-intensity workouts, or a pre-programmed Personal Training Mode that offers a varied selection of daily exercise routines including stretches that can be completed in about 15 minutes.

— Providing options for any lifestyle or schedule, players can choose from 3-Minute Fitness Mode, offering selectable high-intensity workouts, or a pre-programmed Personal Training Mode that offers a varied selection of daily exercise routines including stretches that can be completed in about 15 minutes. Track Progress and Stay Focused on Results – The sleek “My Report” function provides stats on workout frequency, length, calories burned, and logs completed actions all in one place.

– The sleek “My Report” function provides stats on workout frequency, length, calories burned, and logs completed actions all in one place. Four Personality-Driven Trailers – Four personal trainers with personalities to fit a player’s coaching style ranging from friendly to strict, deliver customized daily routines aligned with individual goals and k eep things fresh with new activities each day.

