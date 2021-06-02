Warhammer Showcase Set for Tomorrow, to Feature Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Developer Fatshark via Twiter announced the Warhammer Skulls showcase is set for tomorrow, June 3rd at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm UK / 6:00 pm UK. You will be able to watch it on Twitch.

The Warhammer Skulls showcase will feature Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. It isn't known if there will be a new trailer and/or gameplay footage of the upcoming game.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S and PC.

👀 Tune in on June 3rd at 6pm BST / 10am PST over on https://t.co/8M8XsmyGMc for the #WarhammerSkulls Showcase 👀 pic.twitter.com/q4wPUavhnS — Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (@Darktide40K) June 2, 2021

Here is an overview of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide:

Fight together with your friends against hordes of enemies in this new Warhammer 40,000 experience. From the developers of the best-selling and award-winning co-op action franchise Vermintide, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is a visceral 4-player co-op action game set in the hive city of Tertium.

In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten an overwhelming tide of darkness. A heretical cult known as the Admonition seeks to seize control of the planet Atoma Prime and lay waste to its inhabitants. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles