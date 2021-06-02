Rumor: The Outer Worlds 2 to be Announced at E3 2021 - News

Microsoft last week announced the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 press conference will take place on Sunday, June 13 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm UK. The showcase will be 90 minutes in length.

Xbox insider Jez Corden in a report published by Windows Central said that he has heard The Outer Worlds 2 might be announced during the E3 2021 press conference.

The original The Outer Worlds launched in October 2019, so a sequel being announced nearly two years later isn't totally out of the question.

While The Outer Worlds was published by Private Division for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the sequel would be an Xbox console exclusive now that developer Obsidian Entertainment is an Xbox first-party studio.

Another Obsidian Entertainment that could potentially be at the game is Grounded, which is currently in Early Access. The report says there could be details on future content coming to the game. Windows Central has heard conflicting reports on whether Avowed would be at the showcase or not.

