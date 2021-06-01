The Wicked King and the Noble Hero New Trailer is All About the Worldview - News

posted 6 hours ago

Nippon Ichi Software has released a new trailer for The Wicked King and the Noble Hero that introduces the game's worldview.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A Heartwarming Story Born from Interspecies Communication

“I’m going to become a noble hero just like papa!”

The human girl Yuu is the daughter of the late hero. Raised by the king dragon, she is told about her father’s adventures every night… Inspired by the story of the hero who defeated the overlord, she sets off on an adventure to become a noble hero.

But Yuu is still unaware… that the overlord that her father once battled was the king dragon himself.

Warm, Picture Book-Like Graphics

Many of the elements that appear on-screen, from the characters in the story to backgrounds, have been hand-drawn by the designers. Enjoy detailed graphics such as the depths of the forest and feeling of soft light throughout the entire story. Many unique characters will also appear. You will surely meet someone you like.

Like Stepping into a Picture Book

The setting of this adventure is a somewhat mysterious world inhabited by monsters. Go on an an adventure where the plants and trees sway, and small animals bustle about. With a story told through read-aloud narration, pleasant music, and a fairytale-like setting, you will feel as if you have really stepped into a picture book.

The Wicked King and the Noble Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 in Japan on June 24. A release in the west has yet to be announced.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

