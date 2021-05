Two Point Campus Listed on the Microsoft Store - News

/ 296 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

The Microsoft Store had accidentally published a new page for university management game Two Point Campus. The listing has since been pulled for the unannounced game.

The listing did reveal the game is from publisher Sega and Two Point Hospital developer Two Point Studios. It listed the game for the Xbox One and PC.

Two Point Hospital is also available on the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, so it is possible Two Point Campus will also launch for those platforms.

Here is an overview of the game:

Build Your University, Your Way!

It’s time to spin academia on its head! Got a yearning for learning? Or just keen to build an educational masterpiece? Campus is jam-packed with new creative tools to help you build the university of your dreams.

For the first time, build in the great outdoors as you develop your own delightfully educational campus environment, housing the top teaching facilities in the land. Whether you prefer building on simple foundations, or placing every tree, you can build the university you want.

Lay down pathways with new easy-to-use tools. Plant glorious collections of outdoor flora. Place benches, fountains, sculptures, hedgerows—even picket fences. The only limit is your imagination (and your in-game bank balance).

Not the Usual Fare

But, of course, it wouldn’t be a Two Point game without a twist.

Rather than typical academic fare, students in Two Point County enjoy a range of wild and wonderful courses: from Knight School (hey, we all have to learn jousting at some point in our lives), to the salivatory Gastronomy, where your students will build mouth-watering concoctions like giant pizzas and enormous pies.

The Academic Year… is Here!

Take advantage of the opportunity to spend way more time with the little people in your university. The academic year begins with a summer break, giving you enough time to get everything looking great before your students move in.

Build libraries, hire the best staff (from eccentric professors to madcap researchers), kit your campus out with the best courses and watch the academic potential of your students get unlocked!

Shaping the Future

But it’s not just work hard. Get to know your students, explore their individual personalities, wants, and needs. Keep them happy with clubs, societies, gigs.

Surround them with friends, help them develop relationships, furnish them with pastoral care =m and ensure they have the right amount of joie de vivre to develop into incredible individuals who will do the legacy of your university proud.

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles