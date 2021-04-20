Wing of Darkness Goes Gold Ahead of June 3 Release - News

posted 3 hours ago

Developer Production Exabilities announced the high-speed 3D shooter, Wing of Darkness, has gone gold. That means principal development for the game is complete and what is left is to fix bugs that might be discovered.

Wing of Darkness will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on June 3 worldwide for $29.99 / 2,980 yen.

'Wing of Darkness' has now gone GOLD!



It's been a long journey to get here.



The game will release on Thursday the 3rd of June 2021.

Thank you for your continued support! We hope you enjoy our game :D



Fräulein abheben!#有翼のフロイライン#WingofDarkness pic.twitter.com/FfuxmCQbok — Production Exabilities EN (@P_ExabilitiesEN) April 20, 2021

Here is an overview of the game:

History

This project is a labor of love by a small, yet spirited team of game industry professionals whose vision is to deliver the highest-quality entertainment.

Production Exabilities’ debut release is a 3D shooter focusing on stunning visuals, with a moving musical score and story to match. The game is comprised of two elements: an exhilarating action segment, followed by a cutscene depicting the inner perspectives of the two main heroines.

This high-profile Japanese indie game, which has already garnered considerable attention at various gaming events, is finally ready for simultaneous worldwide release.

About the Game

Between high-octane action sequences and dramatic cutscenes, the Frauleins’ war unfolds…

In Wing of Darkness, you play as a Fraulein: a young woman battling against hostile invaders known as Blankers. The game is comprised of two elements: an exhilarating action segment, in which the player flies through beautifully rendered skies, shooting down enemies with a never-ending supply of ammunition, followed by a fully-voiced cutscene wherein the two main heroines act as the narrators, depicting the war from their perspectives.

Story

Young women prepare to take flight. For themselves, and for the whole world…

An unknown enemy, the Blankers, have completely changed the nature of combat. Now, war has become a game for the survival of mankind.

Nothing can defeat the Blankers except the Held System, a state-of-the-art weapon, and the Frauleins, the young women are uniquely disposed to using them.

This means that Frauleins are humanity’s last hope. They must be prepared to face their greatest fears as they take flight against the enemy.

If they don’t fight, mankind will be wiped out. But in doing so, the Frauleins will lose something very dear to them…

This is a story of what it means to truly be human, told through the eyes of two brave young warriors.

