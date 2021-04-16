Switch Best-Selling Console in the US in March, PS5 Fastest-Selling Console After 5 Months - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the US in March 2021 in terms of unit and dollar sales, according to figures from NPD. NPD includes the dates for February 28 through April 3.

The Switch has been the best-selling console for 28 consecutive months, since December 2018, which is the longest streak since NPD started tracking sales numbers.

The Nintendo Switch in the first quarter of 2021 is the best-selling console in terms of unit sales, while the PlayStation 5 ranked first in dollar sales.

"Nintendo Switch was the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars during the month of March," said NPD analyst Mat Piscatella. "In the first quarter, Nintendo Switch was the unit sales leader while PlayStation 5 ranked first in hardware dollar sales."

The PlayStation 5 is the fastest-selling hardware platform in US history in terms of total dollar sales after five months.

"PlayStation 5 is the fastest selling console in U.S. history in both unit and dollar sales (lifetime sales with five months on the market)," said Piscatella.

Overall spending on video games increased 18 percent year-over-year from $4.76 billion to $5.61 billion in February. Overall spending on hardware increased 47 percent year-on-year from $463 million to $680 million. Spending on video game content increased 14 percent year-over-year from $4.06 billion to $4.63 billion.

"March 2021 consumer spending across video game hardware, content, and accessories reached a March record $5.6 billion, 18% higher when compared to a year ago," said Piscatella. "First quarter consumer spending totaled $14.9 billion, 30% higher than 2020's first quarter."

"Monthly sales are now comparable to year ago periods that were impacted by pandemic-driven consumer spending increases," he added. "March 2021 gains in hardware, accessory and content sales (particularly Mobile) pushed the market to growth despite the elevated comp."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was the best-selling game in the US in March 2021. It is also the best-selling game of the first quarter and of the last 12 months.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War returned to the top of the monthly best-sellers chart in March," said Piscatella. "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was also the best-selling title of both the first quarter as well as the 12-month period ending March."

Monster Hunter Rise debuted in second place, while it was also the best-selling Nintendo Switch title for the month. It is already the second best-selling Monster Hunter game history in terms of dollar sales, trailing only Monster Hunter: World.

"Monster Hunter Rise debuted as March's 2nd best-seller, while also ranking 1st on Switch," said Piscatella. "With just one month on the market, lifetime dollar sales of Monster Hunter Rise rank 2nd amongst all Monster Hunter franchise releases, trailing only Monster Hunter World."

Outriders debuted in third place and is also the third best-selling game on Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

"Outriders launched as the 3rd best-selling game of March," said Piscatella. "Outriders ranked as the #3 best-selling game on both Xbox and PlayStation platforms."

Mario Kart 8 continues to sell well as it was the sixth best-selling game in the US in March. It is also now the best-selling racing game in US history when you include the Wii U version.

"Mario Kart 8 placed 6th on the March 2021 best-sellers chart," said Piscatella. "Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling racing genre video game in U.S. history."

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time launched for the Nintendo Switch in March, which helped it jump from 65th place in February to 15th in March.

"The March launch of the Switch version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time helped the title rise to #15 on the March best-sellers chart after placing 65th in February," said Piscatella.

Here are the top 20 best-selling games in terms of dollars for March 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank March 2021 Top 20 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital from the Nintendo eShop, PlayStation, STEAM and Xbox platforms for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 NEW Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 3 NEW Outriders Square Enix Inc (Corp) 4 1 Super Mario 3D World* Nintendo 5 4 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 6 9 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 7 7 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 8 10 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 9 16 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 10 8 Minecraft Multiple Video Game Manufacturers 11 11 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 12 14 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 13 19 Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Nintendo 14 15 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 15 65 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Activision Blizzard (Corp) 16 20 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 17 5 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 18 13 NBA 2K21* Take-Two Interactive 19 22 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 20 12 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling Nintendo games for March 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank March 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 NEW Monster Hunter: Rise Capcom USA 2 1 Super Mario 3D World* Nintendo 3 2 Mario Kart 8* Nintendo 4 3 Animal Crossing: New Horizons* Nintendo 5 5 Super Mario 3D All-Stars* Nintendo 6 4 Super Smash Bros. Ultimate* Nintendo 7 7 Pokemon: Sword/Shield* Nintendo 8 8 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Nintendo 9 10 Super Mario Party* Nintendo 10 16 Luigi’s Mansion 3* Nintendo * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling PlayStation games for March 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank March 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 2 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony (Corp) 3 NEW Outriders Square Enix Inc (Corp) 4 5 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 5 4 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 6 9 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 7 6 Minecraft Microsoft (Corp) 8 11 Ghost of Tsushima Sony (Corp) 9 7 NBA 2K21* Take-Two Interactive 10 12 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive * Digital sales not included

Top 10 best-selling Xbox games for March 2021:

Rank Last Month Rank March 2021 Top 10 Games (Physical and Full Game Digital for publishers in the Digital Leader Panel) ranked on dollar sales Publisher 1 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision Blizzard (Corp) 2 3 Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Ubisoft 3 NEW Outriders Square Enix Inc (Corp) 4 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Activision Blizzard (Corp) 5 9 Mortal Kombat 11 Warner Bros. Interactive 6 2 Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts 7 6 Forza Horizon 4 Microsoft (Corp) 8 NEW It Takes Two Electronic Arts 9 16 Marvel’s Avengers Square Enix Inc (Corp) 10 22 Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft * Digital sales not included

