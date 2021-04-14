Apex Legends Top 100 Million Players - News

/ 375 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Respawn Entertainment announced the free-to-play battle royale game, Apex Legends, has topped 100 million players worldwide.

The number of players has steadily grown since it first launched in February 2019. The game after its first week hit 25 million players, 50 million by the end of the first month, and 70 million in October 2019.

Apex Legends released for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in February 2019 and for the Nintendo Switch on March 9, 2021. It will also launch for iOS and Android in 2022.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles