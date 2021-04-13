Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Yuffie Episode is Titled EPISODE INTERmission - News

/ 162 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Square Enix announced the new Yuffie Kisaragi episode that will be in Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade has been given the title of EPISODE INTERmission.

Read the latest information below via Gematsu:

Final Fantasy VII Remake EPISODE INTERmission

Amidst the confusion of Mako Reactor 5’s destruction, Wutai makes its move on the city of Midgar.

Yuffie and her partner Sonon, two elite ninja operatives for the Wutaian government, have been assigned a dangerous mission: to steal the Shinra Electric Power Company’s most powerful materia. Together with Avalanche HQ’s support, they cross behind enemy lines to reclaim their homeland’s former glory and exact revenge long in the making.

Unbeknownst to Yuffie, however, the wheel of fate is turning, and unforeseen consequences await.

Characters

Yuffie Kisaragi (voiced by Suzie Yeung in English, Yumi Kakazu in Japanese)

A member of Wutai’s elite corps of ninja operatives, Yuffie styles herself as both a ravishing beauty and a world-class materia hunter. Using her signature oversized throwing star and exceptional agility, she is a force to be reckoned with. Determined to reclaim her homeland’s former glory—and acting on orders from the government—she sneaks into Midgar.

—Avalanche HQ

Avalanche’s strongest force, which charries out anti-Shrina activities under the ideology of planet life science. Unlike Barret’s sect of Avalanche, which chose the radical means of blowing up a Mako Reactor, Avalanche HQ is trying to free Midgar from the Shinra Company while protecting the lives of its citizens. Cooperate with Avalanche HQ in the mission to seize the “Ultimate Materia” to build a relationship with the new Wutaian government.

Zhijie (voiced by Griffin Puatu in English, Akira Igarashi in Japanese)

A Wutaian living in Midgar. He acts as the point of contact between the new Wutaian government and Avalanche HQ. Armed with a clever tongue and fast feet, he survives by the seat of his pants. He welcomes the shinobi Yuffie and guides her through the Sector 7 Slums.

Nayo (voiced by Ashley Boettcher in English, Akane Fujita in Japanese)

A member of Avalanche HQ. A woman living in the slums. She hides out in the Sector 7 Slums and monitors the movements of its sect. She acts as strategic support at the request of the new Wutaian government. She prepares the fake ID Yuffie’s party requires to go up to the plate.

Billy Bob (voiced by David Goldstein in English, Kenichi Hoshino in Japanese)

A member of Avalanche HQ. A man living in the slums. Although the most experienced of the members hiding out in the Sector 7 Slums, he never acts cocky, and has a carefree and lenient attitude. A heavy drinker who never gets drunk no matter his intake, he seems to be gathering information at the bar.

Polk (voiced by Daniel Amerman in English, Nobuyori Sagara in Japanese)

A member of Avalanche HQ. A man living in the slums. The youngest of the members hiding out in the Sector 7 Slums, he is an honest young man. He is the little brother of the group that everyone teases, but loves. Other than strategy, he is also crazy about the popular game “Condor Fort.”

Weiss (voiced by Daman Mills in English, Jouji Nakata in Japanese)

The snow white ruler of Shinra’s top-secret underground research center, Deepground. He has superhuman fighting ability and charisma, and is both villainous and tyrannical. Out of fear, Shinra has restrained him to a throne deep within the confines of the facility, where he bides his time, waiting to exact his revenge…

Battle Introduction: Yuffie

Yuffie shines in both close and long-range combat. You can continuously attack with her shuriken by pressing the Square button, as well as move back and gain distance while attacking by pressing and holding the Square button.

Yuffie’s Abilities

Yuffie can throw her shuriken at the enemy with the Triangle button, and while the shuriken is attacking, the Square button “Attack” option changes to a long-range “Ninjutsu” attack. The shuriken will return after a set amount of time, but by pressing the Triangle button before that, you can leap to where the shuriken is and recover it while attacking.

Ninjutsu starts off without attributes, but through her “Elemental Ninjutsu” ability, Yuffie can augment her ninjutsu to change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning, or wind to strike the enemy’s weakness.

Ability: “Banishment”

Unleashes an attack that does more damage based on how much ATB was spent before it. (It can be strengthened Lv.1 to Lv.3.) Similar to her Unique Ability, its elemental affinity can be changed with Elemental Ninjutsu.

Ability: “Windstorm”

Creates a damaging gust of wind that damages nearby enemies and launches them towards her.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade will launch for the PlayStation 5 on June 10.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles