Mistwalker Releases First Part of Fantasian

posted 8 hours ago

Mistwalker has released the first part of its adventure RPG, Fantasian, for Apple Arcade. The game supports English and Japanese languages.

The first part will take about 20 to 30 hours to complete. The second part will be a similar length and is expected to come out in the second half of 2021.

Story

The tale begins in a realm governed by machines. Within this multi-dimensional universe, the balance of “Chaos and Order” becomes a key factor in the struggle for these realms and the machinations of the gods who wish to control them. Players will assume the role of protagonist, Leo, who awakens from a massive explosion only to find himself lost in a strange land with only one memory left to him. As players set out on a journey to reclaim Leo’s memories, they will unravel the mysteries of the bizarre mechanical infection slowly engulfing all that is known to mankind. The captivating story is written by Sakaguchi and is complimented by a sweeping soundtrack by celebrated Final Fantasy composer, Nobuo Uematsu.

Key Features:

New Battle Mechanics – Tapping into his experience from the Final Fantasy franchise, Sakaguchi brings to Fantasian several quality of life improvements to the classic Japanese RPG genre, such as the “Dimengeon Battle” mechanic, which allows players to send previously encountered enemies into a separate dimensional dungeon to streamline combat and maximize uninterrupted exploration of the beautiful locations.

– Tapping into his experience from the Final Fantasy franchise, Sakaguchi brings to Fantasian several quality of life improvements to the classic Japanese RPG genre, such as the “Dimengeon Battle” mechanic, which allows players to send previously encountered enemies into a separate dimensional dungeon to streamline combat and maximize uninterrupted exploration of the beautiful locations. Hand-Crafted Environments – Each of the 150-plus dioramas has been crafted by the masters of the Japanese “Tokusatsu” or special effects industry. Creating Fantasian’s real-life miniature sets are veterans who have worked on projects like the Godzilla films, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman. Fantasian serves as a vehicle to bring these amazing works of art into the digital space via Apple Arcade.

– Each of the 150-plus dioramas has been crafted by the masters of the Japanese “Tokusatsu” or special effects industry. Creating Fantasian’s real-life miniature sets are veterans who have worked on projects like the Godzilla films, Attack on Titan, and Ultraman. Fantasian serves as a vehicle to bring these amazing works of art into the digital space via Apple Arcade. Legendary Soundtrack – Celebrated composer Nobuo Uematsu, known for his work on the Final Fantasy series and games such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon, created a soundtrack to compliment the memorable and magical world of Fantasian from catchy battle tunes to heart-pumping dungeon pieces, and moving character themes.

– Celebrated composer Nobuo Uematsu, known for his work on the Final Fantasy series and games such as Lost Odyssey and Blue Dragon, created a soundtrack to compliment the memorable and magical world of Fantasian from catchy battle tunes to heart-pumping dungeon pieces, and moving character themes. Novel Storytelling – To tell an epic story, a ‘novel’ approach was used in the form of a “Memory” system where players encounter and collect various memories, journal entries, and notes presented as miniature in-game novels to flesh out the story, realms, and characters of Fantasian. These bite-sized novels have unique artwork, music, and sound effects to offer players a truly immersive experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

