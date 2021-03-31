Kojima Productions Composer Ludvig Forssell Departs the Company - News

Ludvig Forssell announced that after a decade working with Hideo Kojima at Konami and Kojima Productions, where he worked as an in-house composer and audio director.

"After 10 years working in-house as a composer / audio director at Kojima Productions, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be pursuing my future as a freelance composer," Forssell said. "It’s been a blast! Thanks, Kojima Productions! Now, I’m happy to tackle a variety of projects in all types of media."

Forssell also launched his own website.

ANNOUNCEMENT:

After 10 years working in-house as a Composer/Audio Director at Kojima Productions, I’m excited to announce that I’ll be pursuing my future as a freelance composer.

— Ludvig Forssell (@Ludvig_Forssell) March 31, 2021

