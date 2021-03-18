PS5 Sales Top 6 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Feb 28-Mar 6 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 1,203 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 423,187 units sold for the week ending March 6, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 80.79 million units lifetime.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 201,033 units to bring its lifetime sales to 6.08 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 103,237 units to bring their lifetime sales to 3.94 million units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 43,366 units, the Xbox One sold 19,234 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,453 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 137,453 units (48.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 147,330 units (-77.3%), the Xbox One is down 69,206 units (-78.3%), and the 3DS is down 10,573 units (-87.9%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 423,187 (80,793,408)
- PlayStation 5 - 201,033 (6,078,333)
- Xbox Series X|S - 103,237 (3,944,563)
- PlayStation 4 - 43,366 (115,150,983)
- Xbox One - 19,234 (49,926,854)
- 3DS - 1,453 (75,922,374)
- Switch - 176,610
- PlayStation 5 - 72,083
- Xbox Series X|S - 59,350
- PlayStation 4 - 13,237
- Xbox One - 13,004
- 3DS - 343
- Nintendo Switch - 101,614
- PlayStation 5 - 83,569
- Xbox Series X|S - 31,268
- PlayStation 4 - 23,389
- Xbox One - 4,831
- 3DS - 309
- Switch - 131,243
- PlayStation 5 - 39,698
- Xbox Series X|S - 8,346
- PlayStation 4 - 5,823
- Xbox One - 780
- 3DS - 859
- Switch - 13,720
- PlayStation 5 - 5,683
- Xbox Series X|S - 4,273
- PlayStation 4 - 917
- Xbox One - 615
- 3DS - 22
Switch has been averaging almost 400k a week this entire year. Without taking into account boosts from games or the holiday season, the Switch will hit 20M this year.
I predicted 20-22M early this year. Crazy to think that 20-22M is the floor if there are no boosts and the holiday season doesn't even come. I didn't do a good job predicting this one. 25-26M is probably minimum at this point, and even that might be pessimistic.
If you don't account for holidays here's how it breaks down for average weeks.
300k: 15-16 million
350k: about 18 million
400k about 21 million
20 million for the year is pretty much locked in. I'm going conservative and guessing 25 million for the calendar year. But it definitely has the chance to match last year.