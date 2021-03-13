Chasing Static Launches Q3 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games and developer Headware Games announced the horror game, Chasing Static, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in Q3 2021.

Here is an overview of the game:

In the dead of night a fierce storm rages across North Wales. Miles from any town, Chris Selwood seeks refuge in a remote roadside café. Shortly thereafter Chris experiences a horrific sight as he finds the café waitress pinned to the ceiling by something with fierce glowing eyes, he passes out waking up to the dusty old abandoned remains of the café.

Explore the untouched wilderness of rural Wales as you uncover the forgotten remains of a mysterious facility and try to piece together what happened to the missing villagers of Hearth.

Inspired by 80s Sci-Fi horror and contemporary surrealist cinema, Chasing Static delivers a unique take on the narrative adventure genre through new audio driven gameplay mechanics and non-linear exploration.

Key features:

Sonic Exploration – Audio driven gameplay mechanics have you hunting anomalies with an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device.

– Audio driven gameplay mechanics have you hunting anomalies with an experimental Frequency Displacement Monitoring Device. Lo-Fi, Hi-Fi – Crunchy low poly visuals reminiscent of PS1 classics with full voice acting, high quality sound design and a modern approach to gameplay.

– Crunchy low poly visuals reminiscent of PS1 classics with full voice acting, high quality sound design and a modern approach to gameplay. Non-Linear Gameplay – Explore the world of Chasing Static at your own pace, uncovering it’s secrets in any order you please.

– Explore the world of Chasing Static at your own pace, uncovering it’s secrets in any order you please. Bite-sized Terror – A self-contained story with an average playtime of 2 hours.

