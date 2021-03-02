Deathloop has a 'Chunky Single Player Campaign' - News

/ 219 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

The next game from Arkane Studios, Deathloop, is less than three months away from release. Game director Dinga Bakaba in an interview with IGN (and transcribed by Wccftech) says the game will have a "chunky single-player campaign."

"There is a chunky single-player campaign here. The beginning hours of Deathloop are a bit directed, you're that cold guy stumbling his way into trying to understand what is this island. At some point the game kind of opens up and you have a certain number of leads.

"I think it's quite a chunky campaign with a lot of investigation. Then around that there's a world that's iterating, there are four time periods, four districts that you can explore with a nice variation. Each district has its little story over the day. In the morning, for instance it's pretty calm because the party is only starting; by the end of the day it's very messy, with trash all over the streets, graffitis all over and then the next day it starts again. It's nice to see these evolutions in the districts.

"There's a lot of completely optional both gameplay and narrative vignettes that the players can discover by exploring the map. We love exploration of space, but here there's also the exploration of time. I think it's a pretty chunky game, even if you're just doing the investigation and trying to break the time loop, I think it's comparable to our former games.

"Then there's a lot more to explore and experiment in Deathloop, just have fun and play because of the iterative world. Then there's also the Juliana angle, as you can take control of Juliana and invade another player's game, just have fun there. It's not a very competitive mode, it's not about who wins and who loses, it's more about creating nice stories.

"I think there's quite a few hours for people who want to sink their teeth into this game."

Deathloop will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on May 21, 2021.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles