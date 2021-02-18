Bloober Team Working on Horror IP With 'Very Famous Gaming Publisher' - News

Bloober Team CEO CEO Piotr Babieno in an interview with GamesIndustry revealed the studio has been working on a horror IP "with a very famous publisher" for over a year.

"In fact, we've been working for more than a year on another gaming project, another horror IP, and we're doing this with a very famous gaming publisher," Babieno said. "I can't tell you who. I can't tell you what the project is, but I'm pretty sure when people realize we're working on it, they will be very excited."

The developer would like to broaden its appeal, but also keep its DNA. Several horror franchises have changed to be more action-oriented in recent years to expand the appeal.

"We've been having that conversation for three years," Babieno said. "Because we realized we're in a niche, and we would like to make that niche broader. Our future projects will not necessarily be horror games. They could be called thrillers. We're much broader with The Medium and the stuff we're trying to do in the future.

"If you think about Resident Evil 8, Hellblade 2, even in some ways The Last of Us... This is the area in which we would like to be. And still we'd like to keep our DNA, showing some fears and emotions, those things which are hidden to our eyes. But again, we'd like to not make environment our storytelling, but to have 'real' storytelling with characters, action, and so on."

Bloober Team earlier this year released the psychological horror game, The Medium, for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game has music from Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka.

