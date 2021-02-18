Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury Tops the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 110,000 Units - Sales

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 250,018 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 14, 2021.

Little Nightmares II (NS) debuted in third with sales of 24,470 units. The PS4 version debuted in seventh with sales of 11,163 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (NS) is in second with sales of 46,638 units. Ring Fit Adventure (NS) is in fourth with sales of 24,261 units. Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in fifth with sales of 16,379 units. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in sixth with sales of 16,354 units.

Nine of the top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch, while one is for the PlayStation 4.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 109,615 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 22,890 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 4,407 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 136 units, and the 3DS sold 797 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo, 02/12/21) – 250,018 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 46,638 (1,892,677) [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21) – 24,470 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 24,261 (2,370,359) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 16,379 (6,641,405) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,354 (3,672,494) [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Nintendo, 02/10/21) – 11,163 (New) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,139 (1,817,064) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 10,087 (4,155,990) [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield (The Pokemon Company, 11/15/19) – 8,324 (3,963,878)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch – 88,087 (15,117,669) Switch Lite – 21,528 (3,296,194) PlayStation 5 – 22,336 (305,054) PlayStation 4 – 4,392 (7,758,148) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 797 (1,155,215) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 554 (58,930) Xbox Series X – 87 (26,321) Xbox Series S – 49 (7,479) PlayStation 4 Pro – 15 (1,575,632)

