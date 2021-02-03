PS5 and Xbox Series X|S Sales Rise With Extra Shipments - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Jan 17-23 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 355,568 units sold for the week ending January 23, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 78.25 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 184,884 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4.83 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 89,860 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2.89 million units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 67,142 units, the Xbox One sold 22,459 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 1,215 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 107,050 units (43.1%). The PlayStation 4 is down 68,282 units (-50.4%), the Xbox One is down 17,569 units (-43.9%), and the 3DS is down 13,235 units (-91.6%).

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 355,568 ( 78,245,003 ) PlayStation 5 - 184,884 ( 4,833,120 ) Xbox Series X|S - 89,860 ( 2,891,166 ) PlayStation 4 - 67,142 ( 114,877,269 ) Xbox One - 22,459 ( 49,558,071 ) 3DS - 1,215 ( 75,913,300 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 98,745 PlayStation 5 - 78,672 Xbox Series X|S - 58,648 PlayStation 4 - 17,268 Xbox One - 14,403 3DS - 358

Europe hardware estimates:

Nintendo Switch - 87,983 PlayStation 5 - 75,277 PlayStation 4 - 39,306 Xbox Series X|S - 25,264 Xbox One - 6,375 3DS - 353 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 155,293 PlayStation 5 - 23,640 PlayStation 4 - 8,879 Xbox Series X|S - 3,053 Xbox One - 888 3DS - 481

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 13,547 PlayStation 5 - 7,295 Xbox Series X|S - 2,895 PlayStation 4 - 1,689 Xbox One - 793 3DS - 23

