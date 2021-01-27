Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Launches March 23 for PC - News

Sega announced Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will launch for PC via Steam on March 23 for $29.99. A limited-time Launch Edition includes three Item Cards that includes items from the Sonic the Hedgehog series. The game first launched for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in December 2020.

View the Steam announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the PC version of the game:

Use Your Powerful Puzzle Prowess to Save a World or Two

Steam players can look forward to all the amazing features currently available on console:

Engage in up to four-player online and local play, including the new online co-op Boss Raid mode that allows you to call upon three of your friends to aid you in your quest to take down fierce CPU-controlled bosses.

Select from a large cast of playable characters, both new and returning, including the recently announced additions of Sonic the Hedgehog, Lidelle, Ms. Accord, and The Ocean Prince, with more to come.

Navigate a new overworld map in Adventure Mode and follow the all-new story adventure, as the characters traverse the merged worlds to rescue their pals from a dark corruption.

Test your might in the robust, RPG-inspired Skill Battle mode where you will create a team of characters with complementary skills to strategize and create the most powerful trio possible.

Work on your puzzle skills in the full-fledged Lessons mode featuring over 150 interactive lessons that helps players learn everything from the basics to the tactics the pros use.

Steam players can also look forward to even more game features, additional characters, and other exciting new content to be announced ahead of the game’s launch on Steam.

