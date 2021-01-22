Arrog is a Puzzle Adventure Game, Launches February 5 for PS5 and PS4 - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Nakana.io and Peruvian developers LEAP Game Studios and Hermanos Magia announced the puzzle adventure game, Arrog, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on February 5 for $2.99 / €2.99. The game is out now for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The meaningful dreams of a dying person…

Explore and decipher the enigmatic subconscious of someone who must learn to accept their own death.

Key Features:

An award-winning journey with relaxing puzzles.

A poetic tale, with lots of symbols but zero words.

Representations based on Latin American culture

Hand-crafted art style and immersive soundtrack.

30 minutes playtime.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles