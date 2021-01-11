FIFA 21 Tops the Italian Charts on Christmas Week - Sales

FIFA 21 (PS4) is in first place on the Italian charts for Week 52, 2020, which ended December 27, 2020.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) is in second place, followed by Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) in third and fourth place, respectively.

There are seven PlayStation 4 titles in the top 10, two Nintendo Switch titles, and one PlayStation 5 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 52, 2020:

FIFA 21 (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS4) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (PS4) Just Dance 2021 (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) The Last of Us Part II (PS4) Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (PS5) Rainbow Six Siege (PS4) Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About time (PS4)

