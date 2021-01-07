Switch Outsells Lifetime 3DS Sales - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for Dec 20-26 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 6 hours ago / 1,907 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 1,159,994 units sold for the week ending December 26, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 76,285,948 units lifetime.
With lifetime Switch sales now at 76,285,948 units, that puts it ahead of the Nintendo 3DS, which has sold 75,906,986 units.
The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 287,921 units to bring its lifetime sales to 4,480,728 units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 158,458 units to bring their lifetime sales to 2,401,386 units.
The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 139,859 units, the Xbox One sold 68,995 units, and the Nintendo 3DS sold 3,261 units.
Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 233,451 units (25.2%). The PlayStation 4 is down 296,951 units (-68.0%), the Xbox One is down 138,605 units (-66.8%), and the 3DS is down 32,455 units (-90.9%).
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 1,159,994 (76,285,948)
- PlayStation 5 - 287,921 (4,480,728)
- Xbox Series X|S - 158,458 (2,401,386)
- PlayStation 4 - 139,859 (114,965,268)
- Xbox One - 68,995 (49,340,630)
- 3DS - 3,261 (75,906,986)
- Switch - 467,036
- PlayStation 5 - 120,083
- Xbox Series X|S - 104,488
- Xbox One - 51,189
- PlayStation 4 - 45,452
- 3DS - 1,561
- Nintendo Switch - 266,197
- PlayStation 5 - 134,973
- PlayStation 4 - 66,449
- Xbox Series X|S - 47,749
- Xbox One - 14,682
- 3DS - 873
- Switch - 388,184
- PlayStation 5 - 23,003
- PlayStation 4 - 24,544
- Xbox Series X|S - 2,945
- Xbox One - 1,174
- 3DS - 769
- Switch - 38,577
- PlayStation 5 - 9,862
- PlayStation 4 - 3,414
- Xbox Series X|S - 3,276
- Xbox One - 1,950
- 3DS - 58
next Switch target: PSP (~81m) - it will be fast,
It is also nice to highlight random facts. If numbers don't get revised down, then this is a new 5 week record for the Switch. Last year it was able to sell 6.9M consoles in 5 weeks and with this week the switch has sold 7.1M in the past 5 weeks.
Thanks @trunkswd for these numbers. I was hoping they were a bit higher as it had many days before christmas, but they are still incredibly high numbers. I was being skewed by the Wii in Dec 26 2009 that this week was actually higher than the previous week. Will this be the final week of the year or will the next one count towards 2020?
were you expecting higher numbers for which console?
For all of them really, But specially for the Switch that had 1.5M last week and like I mentioned, in the past with the Wii in 2009 this week was actually higher than the previous week (in 2009 this week ended on Dec 26th like this year). But obviously with no special releases this holiday season it is hard to expect similar behaviours.
I think there has been a consistant trend of big sales away from the end of December and into Black Friday week. Gone are the days when people rush shop the week before Christmas.
And that's before you factor in the pandemic, which also probably discouraged a few people to go shopping (if you buy online you can't do it in the last few days as you have to allow for delivery)
In less than 4 years. I had my doubts a month ago, but the switch did it before the year's end.
Sony just dominated CES 2021. Those new 2021 OLEDs are fire! Sony's A90J is about to shut down LG and Samsung - a bendable OLED panel seems too gimmicky lol. Ok sorry that was off topic lol. Nintendo Switch officially surpassed 3DS sales soon to have 80 million sold on the date . Insane Ninty. Sony PS5 roughly approaching 5 million sold already. 10 million PS5s by April Sony? Eyes up.
*Meant the A90J not the x90J lol