Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse to Also Launch for Switch on October 15 - News

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Publisher Konami and developers Evil Empire and Motion Twin announced Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse will launch for the Nintendo Switch alongside the previously announced PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions on October 15.

Read details on the game below:

Medieval Paris, Where the Tolling Bells Herald the End

1499. Paris is engulfed in flames as monstrous creatures suddenly emerge from the shadows.

Trevor Belmont, the hero who defeated Dracula, ventures into the burning streets with his daughter, Rose Belmont. Armed with the legendary holy whip, the Vampire Killer, they hunt down the beasts bleeding from the looming castle.

Rose is soon swept up in the dark conspiracy that lurks beneath. Will she succeed in saving Paris from devastation?

Satisfying Whip Action

Castlevania‘s iconic whip action is more satisfying than ever!

Crack your whip to move around freely like a trapeze artist!

Master the whip mechanics and be creative to pounce on your prey like a wolf in fast-paced combat!

Diverse Bosses and the Arcana System

Face-off against legendary bosses including Death, Medusa and Carmilla in addition to enigmatic new bosses such as Joan of Arc.

Once defeated, bosses are sealed into Rose’s tarot cards, turning them into Arcana – use their skills to cast spells and obtain unique special actions

Customize Your Battle Style with Weapons and Relics

Customize Rose’s battle style by using a variety of equipment, including weapons spanning seven distinct categories and Relics that trigger powerful effects through both offense and defense.

Combine equipment you discover through exploration to create your own playstyle!

Iconic Castlevania Atmosphere, Reimagined in New Stages

From iconic Gothic aesthetics to vivid, refined visuals, the game presents a fresh take on the world of Castlevania.

Castlevania. Explore maps filled with both new features and familiar elements inspired by classic Castlevania titles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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