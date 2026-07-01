Onimusha: Way of the Sword Gets Game Overview Trailer - News

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Capcom has released a game overview trailer for Onimusha: Way of the Sword.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Onimusha: Way of the Sword slashed its way into the show with director Satoru Nihei revealing a fearsome new foe players will duel in the highly anticipated swordplay action game when it launches.

The footage provides a first look at Dohatsu-ten, a terrifyingly fast and bloodthirsty Genma. After carving its way into the mortal realm, this winged warrior from the depths of hell locks blades with protagonist Miyamoto Musashi in an intense boss battle.

Pre-orders for Onimusha: Way of the Sword are available now and include the “Sealed Curse” sword skin and “Lion Dog” charm as bonuses. Players can also experience the game’s satisfying action today by downloading the Onimusha: Way of the Sword demo now.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on September 25.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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