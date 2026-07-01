Banchou Tactics: Lion Heart Announced for Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series - News

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Corecell Technology and ITSARAAMATA have announced action tactical RPG, Banchou Tactics: Lion Heart, for the Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. It will launch in Q3 2026.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

ITSARAAMATA x Corecell Technology presents Banchou Tactics: Lion Heart, an indie action tactical RPG set in the fierce world of rival Japanese delinquent schools.

The game blends tactical decision-making with dynamic action-timing combat. Players must plan their moves, position their allies, and master the timing of punches, kicks, guards, counters, and special attacks to win each battle.

Players follow Kusumi Kyoshiro as he fights alongside memorable allies, challenges rival schools, and rises through the ranks in a story of friendship, pride, and the drive to become the strongest. Along the way, he will encounter colorful heroines and unexpected story moments that add charm to the school rivalry drama.

With its Japanese school rivalry setting, active combat timing, and nostalgia-friendly tactical battles, Banchou Tactics: Lion Heart delivers a fresh indie action tactical RPG experience for players who enjoy strategy with a hard-hitting action twist.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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