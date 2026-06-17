Capcom Reveals Gamescom 2026 Lineup - News

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Capcom has announced its lineup of games for gamescom 2026, which runs from August 26 to 30 in Cologne, Germany.

The Capcom booth is located in Hall 9, Booth A070 and will feature around 60 playable demo stations across more than 950 square meters.

Here is the lineup of games:

Dragon’s Dogma II: Dark Arisen (playable debut)

Mega Man: Dual Override (playable debut)

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Street Fighter 6 (accompanied by various eSport activities)

Capcom will also be holding daily shows from early to late directly from the show floor for German-speaking audiences. You will be able to watch the live streams on YouTube and Twitch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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