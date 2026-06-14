Road to Empress II Sales Top 1 Million Units in 5 Days, Series Tops 3 Million Units - Sales

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Developer New One Studio has announced the live-action interactive palace survival drama game, Road to Empress II, has sold over one million units in five days.

The Road to Empress series has also sold over three million units.

"In just 5 days since launch, Road to Empress II has sold over 1,000,000 copies across all platforms," said the developer. "This million-copy milestone sets a new record for the genre. To date, the Road to Empress series has sold over 3,000,000 copies across all platforms.

"Thank you for your passion, support, high-quality creations, and recommendations!"

Road to Empress II released for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android on June 9.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can follow the author on Bluesky.

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